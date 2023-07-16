Athletics | Kulichenko, who was born in Russia, won gold under the flag of Cyprus – Suomen’s Pulkkanen was barely fourth

The women’s height was won by Elena Kulichenko, who received the right to represent Cyprus for this year. Venla Pulkkanen’s incredible development curve was enough for one fall away from bronze.

Under He took the 23-year-old European championship Elena Kulichenko with a result of 1.91. The athlete representing Cyprus is from Russia.

Before receiving the right to represent Cyprus, Kulichenko competed as a neutral athlete. Competing in the American College League (NCAA) for a long and tough season, Kulichenko was on top of his luck for the championship.

“The NCAA season started in January and since then I haven’t had a single week off from sports,” said Kulichenko.

Kulichenko says that the European Championships were more stressful than competing in the NCAA, where the jumper has at best placed third in the championships.

“I had to jump here without my coach. I am so tired but happy,” said Kulichenko.

Kulichenko did not comment on the ban on Russian athletes. The jumper, who lives in the United States, said that his home is where his family is.

“We all know the situation in Russia. Athletes’ careers are so short, I thought about myself as an athlete when changing my citizenship,” said Kulichenko, who wants to compete above all.

“You can’t imagine how much anger I have received for changing citizenship.”

Finland Venla Pulkanen was narrowly fourth in the competition won by Kulichenko. Pulkkanen was separated from the bronze medal by only two additional falls from the record-setting height of 1.87.

“Of course fourth place is fourth place. It’s a little sad when it’s fresh,” says Pulkkanen.

“I knew I could compete for it here [mitalista] and I wanted to be in great shape here.”

Despite missing out on a medal, Pulkkanen is proud of his final performance. He states that he could not have dreamed of a medal before this summer.

“The goal before the season was 1.83, I don’t know where I got that from,” said Pulkkanen.

Even last year, Pulkkanen’s record was 1.78. According to Pulkkanen, staying healthy and new training patterns are behind the rapid development Seppo Haaviston with.

“Sporting has been a little easier and tougher again, and the environment works,” said Pulkkanen.

Pulkanen describes the changes that took place during the season as a new beginning. Pulkkanen’s previous coach representing the Jyväskylä Field Athletes Timo Joronen passed away in 2021.

For the rest of the season, Pulkkanen believes he will be able to jump even higher.