Athletics | Kristiina Mäkelä’s reign ended with an injury: “There is a muscle tear in the back”

Mäkelä was injured on Wednesday evening in France at the Liévin International Indoor Championships.

The triple jump European Championship silver medalist Kristiina Mäkelän the indoor season ended late Wednesday night with an injury at Liévin’s international indoor competitions in France.

“There is a muscle tear in the back thigh of the right leg,” Mäkelä’s coach Tuomas Sallinen says in the press release of the Finnish Sports Confederation (SUL).

“Now we have just received the necessary first aid at the competition venue. In Finland, we will examine the injury in more detail with magnetic resonance imaging right after we return home. However, the hall period is now over for sure.”

Mäkelä, 30, was injured in the jump of the fifth round. The Finn interrupted his second leap and landed in a pile of sand, holding the back of his right leg.

Before his injury, Mäkelä managed to jump a result of 13.62, which was enough for eight athletes in competition instead of seventh. Cuba won the competition Liadagmis Povea with the world’s top result of this reign of 14.81.

Pole vault European champion Wilma Murto left the result 445 and was the race fifth. Elina Lampela went without a result at his starting height of 430. US Katie Moon bent to victory with the top result of this season’s world statistics 483.