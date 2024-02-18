Athletics | Kristiina Mäkelä won the SM gold by a very narrow margin – Senni Salminen was badly injured

Kristiina Mäkelä won the triple jump gold because her second best result was better than Jessica Kähärä.

Women's There was enough drama in the triple jump competition before the plank and in the sandbox in the indoor track and field championship in Tampere.

Orimattila's Jymyn Kristiina Mäkelä and Mikkelin Kilpa-Veikkoin Jessica Kähärä stretched the longest slices of the competition to 13.58 meters on Sunday, but Mäkelä won the SM gold when his second longest result was 13.53 and Kähärä's 13.49.

Kähärä was disappointed by the narrow defeat.

“Last summer I lost a couple of races to Kristiina by a cent. Now I lost with a draw. I thought that the third time in a tight competition would tell the truth and I would get a scalp, but not this time,” Kähärä regretted the missed opportunity.

“Nonetheless, I am satisfied with the result and my hall record. Loika has been applying for the entire hall season.”

Jessica Kähärä was disappointed by the narrow defeat.

Also Imatra's Athletes Senni Salminen had to compete for the win and the 13.08 of the first round was an opening. Then, after a couple of attempts, the red flag went up as a sign of overstepping. Salminen missed the fourth attempt when he injured his left leg.

Salminen was treated for a long time on the surface of the field and finally limped with her leg wrapped in a wrap and an ice pack to cheer on her racing sisters. On the way to the dressing room, he refused to comment on his injury.

Mäkelä was saddened by Salminen's injury.

“It's too bad.”

Mäkelä, the 2022 EC silver medalist on outdoor tracks, described his competition as a search for jumps.

“Tough race. Physically, I'm in good shape, but I couldn't find the balance in my performance to run to the end.”

Konkari loikkaaja was happy when 22-year-old Kähärä offered a decent resistance.

“Hopefully he will exceed 14 meters in the summer”, said 31-year-old Mäkelä.

“It's a wonderful thing that there is competition.”

Senni Salminen did not want to comment on his injury.

Kinky started in Tampere with a comfortable 13.32 meters and in the second round shook his best 13.58. He got five attempts at that fork.

Mäkelä jumped 13.58 in the third round, so the top two teased each other to better results.

“Getting angry would have given you more measure. The attempt in the fourth round was such that I would have liked to continue it,” Mäkelä described.

In the fourth lap, he found speed, but the performance slipped into overstepping.

Kähärä expected more from the last one, but fell behind in 13.49.

“The last jump had ingredients, but it went too far off the board.”

“Considering the background, the series was good. In the fall I was injured, and I haven't been able to make the leap. I went into the season pretty cold about both of my sports, but it's easier to go into the long jump even without training. Loikka needs more impact.”