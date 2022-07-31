Athletics | Kristiina Mäkelä was upset about the photos taken of her: “How would you feel if someone took pictures of your crotch at work?”

Cameras are placed at the triple jump venues in athletics to film the jumpers from below.

Three-pointed star Kristiina Mäkelä has had enough of the automatic cameras placed on the athletics fields, which record the competitors’ performances from the very surface of the track.

Mäkelä opened up about his experiences on the photo service Instagram on Saturday. He had noticed again the familiar placement of cameras at the triple jump place in Eugene at the World Championships.

The cameras were on the ground directly at the crotch jump of the female triathletes.

“How would you feel if someone at work took pictures of your crotch and published them in a magazine?” Mäkelä asked.

“How is it possible that the competition organizer allows the cameras to be set up to film the intermediate jump of the triple jump, where every athlete is forced to open their legs and the lens focuses only on one place?”

Mäkelän shooting from the bottom is done on purpose.

The Finnish jumper said that he asked for the cameras to be removed for the first time already at the World Championships in Doha 2019, but even then they were taken off the track only for the qualifying period.

“I’m making an idiot of myself by sharing this photo, but if no one intervenes, the inappropriate filming of athletes will not end,” Mäkelä wrote.

The Lehtikuva shared by Mäkelä on Instagram is from Urheilulehti, which belongs to the same Sanoma group as, among others, Helsingin Sanomat.