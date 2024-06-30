Athletics | Kristiina Mäkelä is facing a tough spot

Athletics|Kristiina Mäkelä glowed with a relaxed and good feeling, even though she is facing a fateful race.

Vaasa

Triple Jumper Kristiina Mäkelä, 31, is in a tough spot on Sunday. There must be a result in the finals of the Kaleva Games, or a place in the Paris Olympics will remain a dream.

Despite the exciting setting, the Orimattilan Jymy athlete talked to reporters after Saturday’s qualifying in a relaxed mood. In his first jump, he jumped 13.40 meters against 0.3 meters, which was well over the qualifying mark.

“It’s a really good feeling, such a liberated, open feeling. I feel like I can really be me. I have the right kind of positive pressure, but no negative pressure,” Mäkelä said with a broad smile.

The reason behind the lack of pressure is that Mäkelä announced in mid-June that he would end his career this season. The fact that Mäkelä is now competing in the Kaleva Games and all other national competitions for the last time has brought “just the right kind of extra boost” to the work.

Sunday He heads to the SC final full of energy.

“I’m going to do what I do best. You just have to do it casually, and that’s it.”

An Olympic spot would require Mäkela to win the Finnish championship and a result of more than 14 meters. The last time he jumped outside was at the 2022 European Championship finals in Munich, where he took home a silver medal.

Mäkelä doesn’t want to speculate on a possible trip to Paris any more, until Sunday’s race is done. Instead, he wants to enjoy racing full-on.

Although Mäkelä is obviously enjoying himself at the jumping spot, he feels that after this season is the right time to move on.

“I’ve already said before that when you quit, you have to feel like you’ve given everything. Now it feels like that, so it’s easy to let go.”

Mäkelä says that top sports have grown him above all as a person.

“I feel like I have really good ideas for whatever I start doing next. I have found such a balance in my life, and of course I have an EC medal there as the crown of my career. It makes me feel good.”

And what does Mäkelä intend to do next?

“I want to study the degree of agronomist, i.e. Master of Agricultural Sciences. Then there are many other irons in the fire. There will be a book in the fall and there are many different opportunities.”

Although Mäkelä has spoken many times about her love for the countryside and domestic animals, she does not see her future as the mistress of a farm.

“I don’t have my own farm background, and it’s probably not worth picking one up out of nowhere, but fortunately I have friends who are from the country”.

For a triple jumper, the countryside means above all rest and a place to be grounded.

Even if you don’t find a cow in your home yard in the future, you will certainly find some animals from Mäkelä’s life.

“But whether it’s a dog, a cat or a minipig, you still don’t know.”