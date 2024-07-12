Athletics | Kristiina Halonen says that sports have not been fun for many years: “Why do I do sports? I really do not know”

Athletics|Kristiina Halonen is known for saying whatever comes to mind. Those who have closely followed the career of the hurdler, who shone in the European Championships, know that Halonen fought through numerous problems. Now he says that he has not enjoyed sports for many years.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Kristiina Halonen opens up about her difficulties as an athlete on Instagram. He barely missed the Olympic ranking. Halonen has suffered from injuries and is considering a break from running.

400 meter hurdler Kristiina Halonen published a touching text on Instagram on Thursday. Despite the difficulties of the past few years, the runner’s goal was a place in the Paris Olympics.

“In 2016, on the operating table, I decided that in 2024 I would run in the Olympics,” Halonen writes on Instagram.

The Lappeenranta runner narrowly missed out on the Olympic ranking.

“Was it all worth it? No. Would I do it all over again? I don’t. Did I make it to the Olympics? I don’t. Do I feel like a failure? Yes.”

HelloSen the record in 2015 was 61.62. The following year he did not compete at all. The phantom limit of a minute was broken for the first time in 2019. In 2022, Halonen ran a top time of 56.68 at the World Championships.

After the World Championships, Halonen said Ilta-Sanomthat the injury years were challenging both mentally and financially.

“The mind is a complicated complex. I lifted myself up from the swamp once again. This time by coaching myself,” Halonen writes on Instagram.

“I shut down and isolated myself. I fought through waves of injuries to a whole new level of performance. I also did what I could, taking into account the starting points, resources and my own resources. To my own inner tyrant, I am still inadequate and unworthy.”

Halonen states that sports should basically be fun. It hasn’t been that for him for many years.

“In the end, one can ask: “Why do I do sports?” I really do not know.”

“Some competition drive very deep in my soul always pulls me to the finish line, even if it’s with my head in my armpit. Hello? No.”

Halonen ran a record 55.62 at the European Championships in Rome last month, despite not enjoying running recently. With my own new record, I got a place in the semi-finals.

After the Games, Halonen said on Instagram that he ran in Rome in pain. He stated that he took a big risk in pursuit of the big prize – the Olympic dream.

“Despite everything, I wanted to try to fight for an Olympic place,” Halonen wrote in the stories section of Instagram.

“The runs have been miserable and the body is hurting badly, but you don’t give up on trying.”

“Next week we’ll go one more time and then I’ll disappear into some mole hole underground to die, because this race pace and traveling made no sense, if you think about the starting point for this season.”

In the latest in his writing, Halonen says that he considered taking a break from running. He says that he has been thinking about the same thing for the past two years.

“It has also been hoped for by the few people who have seen the surface and deeper into the scenes.”

“However, the challenge of the track circuit and its mystique has always struck a chord.”

At the end of the publication, she ponders whether the CEO of a one-woman company should be fired or not? On Tuesday, there was news from Hungary, based on which the CEO has not been fired, at least not yet.

Instead of taking a break from running, Halonen took a sudden departure for a competition trip to Hungary, where he finished fifth with a time of 56.16.

“I came with a sudden start when the manager called,” Halonen told the Finnish Sports Association in the bulletin.

“It was almost 40 degrees. It was like a sausage on the grill, where you come full circle,” he commented, true to his eccentric style.