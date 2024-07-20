Athletics | Kristiina Halonen cries after almost every race – her social media followers and loved ones have urged her to stop: “It’s a bit mental”

Athletics|Kristiina Halonen talks about the brutality of elite sports and dealing with disappointments. What makes a runner continue his career, even if competing hasn’t been fun for years and people close to him have told him to stop?

From Lappeenranta 400m hurdler Kristiina Halonen fell far short of his record at his home stadium on Wednesday. He would have rather been somewhere else.

“I already knew in advance that there was nothing to give,” says Halonen, 26.

According to Halonen, the club’s athletes’ contract includes running in home races. Wednesday’s race was not the first time that Halonen stood at the starting line without the desire to run.

“I’ve cried a little in every race this season.”

Halonen says that he didn’t even know how to rejoice at the European Championship record run. Halonen cleared his way to the semi-finals with the fastest time of his career, 55.62.

“My first reaction after walking in front of the media was crying.”

“It wasn’t a happy cry, but more of that kind of tiredness and frustration.”

Halonen, who was hunting for an Olympic place, took a risk in Rome when he ran sick. Lactates were pounding in my legs, my head was pounding and my lungs hurt.

Kristiina Halonen ran her record in the preliminaries of the European Championships in Rome.

Halonen can’t immediately say when was the last time he enjoyed sports.

His career had many difficult years before the breakthrough season in 2022, when he was able to represent Finland at the World and European Championships.

“It hit me in the face when sports success didn’t fix the problems.”

Halonen deals with disappointments by frowning in self-pity. According to Halonen, you get over difficult emotions faster when you don’t deny them. After going to the bottom, you get the feeling that the only direction is up.

“There’s also a bit of punishing yourself and wanting to be in your own misery.”

“It’s a bit insane.”

One the big disappointment this summer was the crushing of a long-term dream. The Paris Olympics were in Halonen’s sights for eight years.

“Going into this season, the Olympics were by no means a realistic goal, but I wanted to try until the end.”

Halonen, who improved his record by almost a second this season, barely missed the Olympic ranking.

Halonen says that he calculated that he and the recent Finnish champion Hilla Uusimäki the average of the five ranking times would have been enough for the Olympics if ranking points were not taken into account.

“For fun and to torture myself, I counted. “

Halonen says that he started dealing with the disappointment even before the Kaleva Games in Poland, when it was already quite certain that the Olympic place would not be released.

The others continued to push Halonen to the Kaleva Games in Vaasa, which was the Finns’ last chance to qualify for the Olympics. The competition venue would have required a direct Olympic limit of 54.85 in Vaasa, which Halonen himself felt was impossible.

“You couldn’t be a disgusting realist”, even though I was right.

After the final of the Kaleva Games, Halonen says that he stayed up until the wee hours of the morning, thinking about all kinds of things.

The Kaleva Games were Kristiina Halonen’s last chance to qualify for the Olympics.

"Bench athlete-Jormie's" comments do not have much impact. I'm only interested in the opinions of those around me.

Reflections

Reflections Halonen posted a few weeks later on Instagram. He revealed that the sport has not been fun for many years.

The social media post was followed by messages in which strangers recommended putting the gloves on the counter.

“”Bench athlete-Jormi’s” comments do not have much impact. I’m only interested in the opinions of those around me.”

Halonen says that he has also received similar feedback from his close circle. Especially in high school and in the first years of university, loved ones wanted different life choices from Halo, who struggled with sports and injuries.

Many professions easier than athletics would earn much more.

“It should not be thought of as a sacrifice, but as a choice. As a stupid choice.”

“But also as brave and unique.”

“ I then only stop when every stone is turned over.

What makes Finland’s fifth-best 400-meter hurdler of all time continue his top sport despite everything?

Halonen says that he always liked versatile movement, and that he dreamed of a career as an athlete as a child. However, my health could not withstand the heptathlon, which was demanding on the body.

Passion for movement can be realized in the daily life of an athlete, which Halonen says he enjoys.

“That lifestyle is addictive.”

Halonen also says that he has vented his bad feelings by moving, which at times may have gone a bit too far.

“Exercise is probably a bit of an addiction.”

After the sentimental Instagram publication, many assumed that Halonen would end his sports career. The unyielding runner says that he has replied to several messages that quitting has not crossed his mind.

The goals have already been turned towards the next Olympics.

“Then I’ll stop only when every stone has been turned over.”

Los Angeles to the Olympics 2028 Halo will be helped by a coach Petri Rotsalainenwhich has been an invaluable support in the runner’s career.

“Without Petri, I wouldn’t be here,” says Halonen.

Simo from Lipsa and Kasperi Vehmaa too the coaching Swede has driven from Halo to training and competitions since he was a child, and encouraged and supported even in difficult times.

Petri Ruotsalainen (on the left) coaches Lappeenranta’s top athletes across sport boundaries. The coaches include Simo Lipsanen (right) and Kasperi Vehmaa and Kristiina Halonen.

“The support network in sports is important. I haven’t had one myself.”

Halonen plans to pursue success at the end of the season. Before that, however, he plans to take a short break from competing.