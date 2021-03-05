No Result
Athletics Kristian Pulli with a wonderful jump to the European Championship bronze – Finland’s first European Championship hall medal in 21 years

March 5, 2021
The bull jumped the Finnish hall record 824.

Kristian Pulli stretched a great race in the final of the long jump of the European Championships in Athletics in Torun, Poland. Pulli jumped to the final of the race with the Finnish hall record of 824, which brought the European Championship bronze medal. At the same time, the Olympic line was broken.

The medal is Finland’s first in the European Championships since 2000, when Timo Aaltonen won the shot.

The race was won by Greece Miltiadis Tentoglou after beating the world top score of 835. Sweden Thobias Montler jumped to silver with a national record of 831. The bull passed his bronze trap in Ukraine with his last jump. Vladislav Mazurin (814).

