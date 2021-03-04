Athletics Kristian Pulli jumped to the finals of the European Hall

The final will be competed tomorrow Friday.

Finland Kristian Pulli took the place in the men’s long jump European Championship finals on the opening night of the European Championships in Athletics Hall in Torun, Poland. The bull jumped 781 at best in the qualifiers, bringing in fifth place. The final will be competed tomorrow Friday.

Women’s shot put Senja Mäkitörmä scored 16.76, which was not enough for the final. Men’s High Jump Qualifier Daniel Kosonen exceeded 216 and finished 12th. The result was 221.