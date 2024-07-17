Athletics | Krista Tervo’s situation raises questions – expert amazed: “Somehow unbelievable”

Athletics|Krista Tervo is going through a really difficult period.

Scoundrel thrower Krista Tervo it’s really hard now. The latest setback happened on Wednesday: Tervo couldn’t get the rider out of the cage at the Motonet GP in Lappeenranta on the Kimpinen field.

Tervo did not want to comment on his performance on Yle’s broadcast.

It is the second time in a row that Tervo throws all three shots into the net. In the last five contests, he has thrown only three pitches that he has even gotten some kind of result from.

“This has been seen for quite a long time now. It’s kind of unbelievable how technology can be so completely messed up. The throw goes anywhere except in the middle”, the expert Lauri Hollo updates.

So what’s wrong with Tervo’s throw? In addition to technology, Hollo highlights the spiritual side. Small streams become a big river, and as failures pile up, self-confidence is tested.

“When you have thrown 74 meters in May and after that the best is 67 meters, and the Olympics are approaching, of course the pressure increases. It’s definitely difficult on the mental side as well.”

“It would be really interesting to know what has happened in training. Something has gone really badly wrong.”

Tervo holds the women’s shot put Finnish record. He threw a result of 74.63 at the beginning of the summer, which raised hopes even for an Olympic medal.

Tervo’s result is enough for ninth in the world list this season, and even sixth among the athletes participating in the Olympics.

Now the question has changed from guessing the color of the medal to whether it is even worth going to Paris.

“Yes, now it’s starting to feel like you have to think. At least in training, you would have to get some very good training to gain some kind of confidence,” says Hollo.

“I wouldn’t go myself.”

Krista Tervo has a lot to improve for the Paris Olympics.

Hollo however, reminds that despite recent poor performances, it has been proven that Tervo is capable of the best result in Finland at its best. Moukarinheitto is such a technical sport that suddenly the pieces can fall into place again.

“However, it drives you to go to the Games when you know that he has thrown that 74.63, that jerk exists. Let’s hope it hits Paris. There are three possibilities for qualifying. So what is the probability of hitting well there?”

“If you don’t leave at all”, is it giving up? You have to believe until the end.

The Paris Olympics begin on July 26.