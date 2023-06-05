Athletics | Krista Tervo talks about the appearance pressure of throwers: “These are not just any pageants”

In Finnish In recent years, there has been a lot of talk about appearance pressure in athletics. The athletes have opened up sometimes from the looks and comments of the spectators, sometimes from the skimpy competition outfits or camera angles.

There has been talk about how social media dominated by images affects the identity of young athletes.

The appearance has been talked about especially by female athletes, who have also done important work for equality. On the other hand, the topic has mainly been talked about by certain types of women: competitors, defectors, jumpers and runners. They stereotypically have a body that is light and flexible.

At the other end of the athletics field, the SE woman in the shot put has been following the conversation Krista Tervo25. He has something to say about it.

“It’s a shame that so much attention is paid to appearance issues. It is good to remember that they are not just any pageants, but athletics competitions. Everyone is doing their best on the field,” says Tervo.

“The viewer shouldn’t really pay any attention to the appearance. We are playing sports there.”

Terho’s body type is different from that of a 100 meter sprinter. She is a muscular and powerful woman of 165 cm.

The thrower from Kotka publishes videos of his punt performances on his Instagram account. You lift 85 kilos from the bench and 170 kilos from the squat with a set of three. Many men can go and try the same thing.

“I lift like a girl. Try to keep up,” Tervo wrote next to one of the gym videos.

No wonder that in 2019 she became the first Finnish woman to throw the javelin over 70 meters.

Tervo says that he himself does not suffer from appearance pressure. Nowadays I don’t care much, he says. Still, the athlete cannot escape the fact that someone else comments on his appearance.

“I myself have heard the comment that you would be very good-looking too if you weren’t so muscular,” says Tervo.

Moukaritykki doesn’t give up an inch to the muckrakers.

“I like to be strong. There is no shame. I look the way I look. If I don’t like it, there’s nothing you can do. I’m not apologizing.”

According to Tervo, a strong woman is still admired in Finnish society. There is no reason to wonder about him, and it might as well stop already.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a man or a woman. If you want to be strong, you can be strong, and you don’t have to care about anyone else’s opinion.”

Young people suffer the worst from prejudice.

“I’ve still heard when I’ve given young girls throwing training that they don’t want to be muscular. It stems from other societal pressures. It’s frowned upon for a woman to be terribly muscular.”

Krista Nowadays, Tervo has a thick skin. Kuoren’s two older brothers have contributed to the park. Another of the Eagle boys was into wrestling, and Tervok also got excited about it at the age of 9.

“Sometimes there was wrestling at home too,” he says with a laugh.

There weren’t many girls in wrestling clubs, and that’s why Tervo’s hobby didn’t really get off the ground. Fortunately, the sporty family offered many other options. We were always “dragging” skiing or running. In addition to wrestling, the family found swimming, football and then athletics.

At first, Tervo’s sport in athletics was endurance running. When the tournament between the clubs needed a representative for the girls’ moukari, an endurance runner was also suitable.

When Tervo later changed clubs to Karhula’s Katajais, he joined the throwing team. At some point Jukka Vihtonen began to coach him, as he still does. When I was in boarding school, throwing started to “sort of flow”. At the age of 17, he won his first junior championship gold.

“For a couple of years, the record improved by 10 meters a year. It’s nice that Jukka saw my talent and gave me a chance.”

In puberty, Tervo noticed that maybe his body wasn’t made for long-distance skinning.

“My muscle was very tight, which hindered my running. In retrospect, the choice of sport was quite clear.”

In the teenage years, muscles grew, but Tervo had to grow mentally as well. The skin was not yet as thick as it is now in adulthood.

When Krista Tervo throws, the moukari flies.

There were big prejudices associated with moukari throwing, the traces of which led to the years of the GDR. Jokes were thrown around the sport, which could offend especially young athletes.

“The jokes were about appearance. If a woman was muscular, it was assumed that the athlete was douped, which was absurd. They asked if the mustache would grow”, Tervo recalls.

He adds that the “bullshit” around the moukari has fortunately decreased.

In a toxic environment, Tervo had challenges with his own body image. She struggled with the same things that the girls she coaches today.

“It hasn’t always been easy. When I was younger, I didn’t think I wanted to be muscular because I thought about what other people thought,” he says.

Now Tervo is a well-known top athlete in one of the most interesting sports in Finnish athletics.

The 74.40 he threw last summer is the Finnish record, but Tervo will have to constantly give his best if he intends to keep Silja Kosonen back.

Living with a common-law partner, Tervo is with you, but he still occasionally finds himself in situations where his appearance or body arouses attention and discussion.

Last summer was tough for Kotka, when he competed in both the World Championships in Eugene and the European Championships in Munich. He went to his cottage at the end of the summer to relax.

After the sauna, the lake had a wonderfully serene atmosphere. The landscape was beautiful in the evening sun and the body had recovered. Tervo decided to take a picture of himself on the platform and put it on Instagram. He was in the picture, of course, in a beach outfit.

“I didn’t post the picture because I was wearing a bikini. I wanted to describe the feeling of that moment,” says Tervo.

The point was missed by the followers.

“A bikini is not for a big girl, but it’s a huge visual advantage,” one man wrote.

Someone else read the meaning of the picture, how important it is to show a “Finnish woman of normal size” in order to “end eating disorders”.

That is, one side barked and the other boasted of courage. If the picture had been published by a defector or a sprinter, no one would have paid attention.

“A lot of the focus was on appearance. For me, it was just a picture of a peaceful atmosphere,” says Tervo.

Tervo hid his self-confident, ironic and humorous message in the actual words.

#Mörssäri, it read there.