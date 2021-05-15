Athletics Krista Tervo defeated Silja Kosonen in the Kankaanpää hammer race, the winning result was only 63 cents below the Finnish record

Krista Tervo was close to Finland’s record in the Kankaanpää high-level hammer race.

Hammer throw Finnish champion two years ago Krista Tervo won the women’s hammer throw in Kankaanpää on Saturday with a good result of 71.81.

The result is the third best in Tervo’s career. He missed his record of 72.12 by just 31 cents.

Reigning Finnish champion and fresh SE woman Silja Kosonen led the race before the final roll of the second round with a result of 69.82. Tervo improved his result by more than two meters in the last throw, to which Kosonen was unable to respond.

Kosonen, 18, threw the Finnish record and the youth European record 72.44 in the winter championships held in Kaustinen in March.

The Olympic limit for hammer throwing is 72.50.