Athletics | Kolmiloikka’s SE man Simo Lipsanen is considering a tough solution

Triple jumper Simo Lipsase is having a hard time.

Lahti

Injuries suffered Simo Lipsanen27, opened his season promisingly a week and a half ago in Lappeenranta by jumping a result of 16.68.

However, in the Kaleva Games in Lahti, Lipsanen was disappointed and had to bow to his young challenger Aaro to Davidila23, who won the Finnish triple jump championship with a result of 16.36.

Lipsanen updated Vaisuhko with his result at 4:30 p.m.

“My body was not in the condition it was in Lappeenranta. There were sensations in the hind legs. It took off after the opening race, so I’ve had to apply it in training,” Lipsanen said.

A disappointed Lipsanen said after the race that he would consider ending the race season here.

“You have to see how your body feels tomorrow. It is quite possible that the season will end here,” he said.

Lipsanen already wants to start focusing on next season, when the competition program includes the European Championships and the Olympics.

Lipsanen fresh off the race, he explained the reasons for his difficult and injury-ridden season.

“My training program is quite hard, and you could say even brutal at times. We’re looking for hard results and records, not any 16-meter jumps. That’s when we go to extremes,” said Lipsanen.

“If you go a little too far, things will go in the wrong direction.”

This is what happened to Lipsane this time.

“However, faith has not ended, otherwise I would have already stopped. In the future, you just have to do things better, keep yourself healthy and get better training sessions.”

Lipsanen’s tough Finnish record of 17.14 is from 2017.

Lipsanen has been hoping for a challenger in the Finnish triple jump for a long time, and now one has indeed been found.

In Lappeenranta, Davidila made an unexpected top result, her record 16.83. Now he won the first Finnish championship of his career.

Radiant Davidila received her audience in style after the triple jump final and received thunderous applause from the spectators at the Lahti sports stadium.

“That was great. It’s great to be able to be at the Kaleva Games fighting for the gold medal. You have to make the most of it and enjoy it,” said Davidila.