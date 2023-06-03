Athletics | Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon ran the women’s 1,500m world record

The record was set in the Diamond League in Florence.

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon organized a wild show of running in the evening of the Diamond League of Athletics in Florence. She ran the women’s 1,500 meters with a new world record time of 3:49.11. Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaban the world record from 2015 was improved by 0.96 seconds, so now the 3.50 mark was broken for the first time.

Kipyegon came close to Dibaba’s ME already last year, falling behind by 0.3 seconds. Now the final race was fierce, and in the race the second-placed Britannia Laura Muir was almost eight seconds behind.