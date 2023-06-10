Athletics | Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon ran the ME time in the 5,000m

The world record was created in the Diamond League competition in Paris.

of Kenya Faith Kipyegon has run the women’s 5,000m world record in the Diamond League competition in Paris. Kipyegon ran in 14:05,20. The previous ME period was that of Ethiopia Letesenbet Gideyn ran 14.06.62. Gidey finished second in Paris with a top time of 14:07.94.

Last week in Florence, Kipyegon ran a 1,500m world record of 3:49.11.

Wilma Murto got a result of 461 in the women’s pole vault in Paris, which is still in progress. Murto fell three times from a height of 471.

Norway’s running monster Jakob Ingebrigtsen set a men’s ME time of 7:54.10 in the rarely run two mile course. The previous ME was Kenyan by Daniel Komen ran 7:58,61.

Top Raitanen will run in the 3,000m steeplechase later today in Paris.