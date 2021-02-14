Athletics Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech ran a five-kilometer world record on the highway, received traction from a man

The world record of 14.43 was set in Monaco on Sunday. The previous record improved by a second.

Kenya Beatrice Chepkoech ran a five-kilometer road run to a new world record at 14.43 in Monaco on Sunday. The previous record of 14.44 was for the Netherlands Sifan Hassanin in the name of last year.

Chepkoech, 29, is a 3,000-meter hurdles world champion and ME woman. In his recent record run, he received traction from a Dutchman Hatch from Maasilta.

“Even though there was a strong wind in the race, I was able to run at just the right pace,” Chepkoech commented, according to news agency AFP.

“At the end, my steward (Maas) said we can do this, let’s go. I’m really happy about this world record. “

The 5,000-meter track world record of 14.06.62 is Ethiopian Letesenbet Gideyn on behalf of.

Ugandan won the men’s competition Joshua Cheptegei at 13.14. The world record in his own name was broken at 12.51 last year.