April 4, 2021
April 4, 2021
The entire top three hit less than 1.05 hours.

Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich ran a new world record in the women’s half marathon in Istanbul on Sunday, April 1, 2002. He clipped 29 seconds away from the former ME just over a year ago on a distance of just over 21 miles.

After the world marathon champion Chepngetich, the Ethiopian came in second Yalemzerf Yehualaw at 1.04.40 and third in Kenya Hellen Obiri to the winner 49 seconds lost.

In Istanbul the entire top three in the half marathon undercut the time of 1.05 for the first time. Chepngetich won the race for the third time.

The men’s competition was won by Kenya Kibiwott Kandie in time 59.35.

