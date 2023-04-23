Athletics | Kelvin Kiptum won the London Marathon with the second fastest time ever

Kiptum crossed the finish line in 2:01:25. Middle distance Olympic champion Sifan Hassan won the women’s marathon.

Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum won Sunday’s London Marathon with the world’s second-fastest time of all time.

23-year-old Kiptum crossed the finish line in 2:01:25. There was also other information about the winning time after the race, according to which the time would have been 2.01.27.

Only the person who ran the marathon last September in Berlin has broken the world record faster Eliud Kipchoge.

Kiptum was only 16 seconds away from his compatriot’s ME time of 2.01.09. He finished the second half of the marathon in just 59 minutes and 45 seconds.

Kiptum ran his marathon debut last December in Valencia and immediately broke the 2.02 mark as the third man in the world, behind Kipchoge and Kenenisa Bekelen after (2.01.41). The time 2.01.53 was the best ever result in a debut.

Women’s the Dutch Olympic champion ran to win the marathon in London Sifan Hassan.

Ethiopian-born Hassan, 30, clocked a time of 2:18:34 in his debut marathon. He tried the marathon with next summer’s Olympic marathon in Paris in mind.

In Tokyo, Hassan won Olympic gold at 5,000 and 10,000 meters and bronze at 1,500 meters. He is also the 1,500m and 10,000m world champion from Doha.

