Athletics | Kelvin Kiptum ran a wild world record – he was the first to break the 2.01 mark

Kelvin Kiptum ran a new world record at the Chicago Marathon.

8.10. 18:24

of Kenya Kelvin Kiptum has run a marathon world record in Chicago.

Kiptum’s new ME time is 2:00.35.

Kiptum is the first to run a marathon under two hours and one minute. The previous world record was Eliud Kipchogen 2.01.09 who ran in the Berlin marathon last year.

“I have known that I will still become the world record holder, but the record was not in my mind today,” said Kiptum at the finish of the 42.195 kilometer long race.

Kiptum said that he mainly aimed for the Chicago marathon course record of 2:03.45, which Kenya’s Dennis Kimetto ran in 2013.

“On the way, I knew that I was running a course record, but luckily it was also a world record,” continued Kiptum.

Kiptum didn’t even chase the record with all his might, as he greeted the crowd with winks and air kisses before the finish line. He reached the finish line with his hands up, celebrating the victory.

“I did see ahead of time, and I had a good feeling. Maybe it was because of the adrenaline,” Kiptum described his feelings as the finish line approached.

Kiptum, 23, has run three marathons in his career and won them all. He ran the Valencia marathon last year in 2:01:53 and last April in London improved his record in 2:01:25.