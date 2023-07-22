Athletics | Karsten Warholm broke the all-time 4th time in the 400m hurdles

Karsten Warholm ran the 400m hurdles with a time of 46.51 in the Monaco Diamond League competition on Friday.

Norwegian Karsten Warholm finished the fenced track lap in the Diamond League competition in Monaco with a time of 46.51.

The result is the best result of the season in the world and the fourth-highest of all time. In addition to the Norwegian, the United States have also ever run faster than that Ray Benjamin and Brazil Alison dos Santoswho opened his season in Monaco with a time of 47.66.

Warholm’s world record of 45.94 is from the Tokyo Olympics. At that time, Benjamin was silver with his record of 46.17. Dos Santos swept his best time of 46.29 last year at the World Championships.