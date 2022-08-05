Athletics | Kalle Salminen cleared the 8-meter mark in the long jump in the downwind

HS followed the finals of the Kaleva Games in each sport.

Joensuu

Women’s 10,000 meters

Nina Chydenius his new championship in the women’s decathlon. The Gamlakarleby If runner took the Kaleva races as good training for the marathon of the upcoming European Championships, where he has been selected.

Chydenius broke away from his challenger Johanna from Peipose lap before the finish line. Chydenius’ winning time was 34:08.88. A year ago, he won in Tampere with a time of 33:45.79. Joensuu’s winning time was taxed by the heat.

“I’m good at running in the heat. It felt like there was pressure. The European Championships are on the surface. It would have been cheating to run in the barrel ten days before the EC marathon. The championship is never taken for granted, so I’m really happy about my victory,” said Chydenius.

Peiponen won his new SM silver with a time of 34.12.79. Turku Sports Association Aino Niemi ran his record 34.51.77. Laura Manninen49, was fourth, 34.55.96.

Men’s 10,000 meters

Joensuu Juniper Mika Kotiranta screamed at the home audience by screaming into first place with his record of 30.02.27. HKV Eero Saleva took the seventh SM medal of his career with his second place on the way. A year ago, the medal trio was under half an hour, now they couldn’t get there.

“It felt crazy to win,” the 22-year-old runner said of his first decathlon of the season. He is aiming for another championship at 5,000 meters.

Selected for the EC marathon Arttu Vattulainen was fourth, 30.18.02.

Men’s ball

Porin Athletics Eero Ahola won SM gold with a result of 18.06 in his last push. Leading the race until then Timo Köpikkä would have won the championship with every accepted push. Seinäjoki region’s Sportsmen’s Kööpikkä finally pushed within a centimeter of Ahola, 18.05.

Ahola won last year’s bronze in Joensu. Kööpikkä celebrated the SM gold in Jyväskylä in 2018 with a result of 19.13. Last year’s champion Arttu Kangas has ended his career.

Men’s height

Kalle Salminen put the bones in others’ throats with his second jump, with which he stretched 796 centimeters in a downwind (+2.9 m/s). The result is not statistically valid.

Kalle Salminen is a triple jumper Senni Salminen brother.

Last year’s champion Kasperi Vehmaa got one accepted jump (707) and finished last in the competition.

Women’s 100 m

Anniina Korttemaa ran as the fastest woman in Finland with a time of 11.60. A contractor who travels a lot Milja Thureson was second (11.66) and Johanna Kylmänen third (11.71.)

Kortetmaa competed in the World Championships in 200 meters, and he has also been selected for the European Championships.

Samuli Samuelsson (left) won his second championship in 100 meters. Samuel Purola (right) is the second.

Men’s 100 m

In July SE’s ran 10.16 Samuli Samuelsson was also the fastest on the SM track. Samuelsson got a top start that decided the game. Samuelsson’s downwind winning time (+3.0) was 10.24, which is the third best of his career.

Similarly, in 200 meters SE ran Samuel Purola was second (10.33) and Santeri Örn (10.43) third.

Women’s 1,500 m

Sara Kuivisto ran solo for his fifth Finnish championship with a time of 4:10.66. The native of Porvoo only ran his 1,500 meter race of the second season. Kuivisto took a long time to recover from the intestinal parasite he got in the WC halls.

Camilla Richardson ran his record 4:20,25. Richardsson plans to run 5,000 and 10,000 meters at the European Championships.

Men’s 1,500 meters

Joonas Rinne was as convincing in the men’s European mile as Kuivisto was in the women’s. Selected for the European Championships, Rinne won his sixth consecutive championship with a time of 3:46.54. It is the best winning time of the Saarijärvi native.

Women’s javelin

Sanne Erkkola took his third championship in a row with a result of 55.94. Erkkola qualified for the World Championships in July and is trying to improve in the European Championships.