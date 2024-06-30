Athletics | Kaleva’s competitions culminate – HS follows

Athletics|On Sunday, the program includes the javelin throw and the men’s javelin final.

Nonsense of the Finnish athletics championships continue on Sunday in Vaasa, when the last day of competition is at the Kaleva Games.

The exciting sports on the closing day include, among others, the women’s moukari, where Silja Kosonen and Krista Tervo are fighting for the Finnish championship.

In the evening, the men’s javelin final will be contested, featuring the EC bronze medalist Oliver Helander.

HS follows a fascinating day of athletics. The tracking opens below.