Athletics Kaisa Mäkäräinen ran a hard time in the half marathon – but Alisa Vainio was too hard

“I wanted to try how my feet work on the new platform if I get excited to try this more later,” Mäkäräinen commented.

Although Kaisa Mäkäräinen ended his glorious biathlon career more than two years ago, he is still in a wild condition.

The last sample was obtained in a half marathon run in Helsinki, when Mäkäräinen ran third in the women’s series with a hard time of 1: 25.28.

“This was my first running race on asphalt. I wanted to try out how my feet work on the new platform if I get excited to try this more later, ”Mäkäräinen said in a press release.

After his skiing career, Mäkäräinen has enjoyed some trail and mountain running, as well as shooting.

“I haven’t had time to run very much after the skiing winter, but based on that, I can also run asphalt races. However, the half marathon may be too long for me, shorter trips may be of more interest. ”

Women winner of the half marathon Alisa Vainio kept a good pace, even though it might be more of a practice draw for him. The time was 1: 12.46, when his record is only 24 seconds better.

“I thought about that 1:16 time in advance, but it went harder. Basic gratings with heavy legs during intense training, ”Vainio said of his run.

Vainio’s postgraduate program depends on whether he takes a place in the marathon of the Eugene World Championships in July. Through the ranking, it is likely to come off, even though the straight World Championship limit in the spring marathons was just over 20 seconds away.

“Now I’m looking for track races and through them rhythm and speed. A mountain camp before the World Championships will be considered if there is a choice for the Games. ”

On Saturday, Helsinki City Running Day gathered almost 14,000 pre-registered in Helsinki to compete in the marathon, half marathon and 5 kilometers.

Women won the marathon Annemari Kiekara with a great time of 2: 41.11. A week ago he ran in Barcelona on 2.40.14.

“If it had been such a good day a week ago, the time would have been much better in the fast race then. 2:36 would be gone, ”Kiekara stated.

The men’s marathon won Oscar Holmström on time 2.24.57. A 29-year-old doctor of medicine specializing in cardiology in Helsinki has risen from an amateur runner to the top level of the Finnish marathon in a few years.