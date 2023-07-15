Athletics | Kähärä fought for the EC bronze: “Meinasi faith ends”

EC bronze in difficult weather conditions and with a sprained ankle was a fighting victory for Jessica Kähärä.

EC final day got off to a nightmarish start when Jessica Kähärä rolled her right ankle during morning exercise.

“It was pretty sore all day. I just tried to convince myself that I can jump with that ankle,” said Kähärä with tears in his eyes.

“We pushed forward with a Finnish spirit.”

With the help of painkillers and treatment by a physiotherapist, the ankle was able to jump. The next challenge came in the form of torrential rain, which is why the competition was delayed by an hour. According to Kähärä, the beginning of the competition was particularly difficult.

“You thought your faith would end,” admitted Kähärä.

In the last rounds, however, the usual strong Kähärä trusted in his strength and jumped in the fifth round with a result of 13.59, which was enough for bronze. According to the bronze medalist, the medal was more important than the result.

Kinky said before the European Championships that there has been no button jump yet this season. Although according to Kähärä, who is hunting the 14-meter limit, the heavy rain and the delay of the competition did not affect the jumping much, the conditions were not suitable for a top result.

“Today it [14 metriä] was not quite realistic, if you take into account the starting points. Let’s hope it will still go this summer”, said Kähärä.

The results in Espoo were not affected by the atmosphere. Kähärä said that the public’s support played a key role in getting through the difficult competition.

“A big thank you to the audience, it was great encouragement. It helped a lot today,” praised Kähärä.

Difficult despite the competition day, Kähärä says that the medal means a lot. Especially after a few more difficult years. Kähärä has last won a medal in the youth championships at the under-18 European Championships five years ago.

“Of course, it’s like a pig. Return to the place of defection and now came the medal. It’s a step forward in my sports career and it’s really great to continue moving forward,” said Kähärä.

Going forward, Kähärä will continue this season at least in the Kaleva Games and the Universiade in China. Kähärä has also registered in Espoo for the long jump, the qualification of which will be held tomorrow. However, participation is still uncertain due to the ankle situation.

Spain won the triple jump competition Maria Vicente after jumping 14.21. Sweden won silver Maja Åskag with a result of 13.76.