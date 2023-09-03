Athletics | Juutinen’s soft supporting leg ruined the country’s winning intentions: “It’s sad”

Lassi Etelätalo rocked his longest javelin arc of the season in the last round, but Finland would have needed a triple win.

Finland men and women again lost the track and field match to Sweden, but the numbers were tight compared to previous years. In the men’s category, the scores were tied at 227–227, but the greater number of individual victories decided the game for Sweden. In women, Sweden won the match with 228.5–225.5 points.

The men’s javelin throw was one of the sports budgeted for Finland’s triple victory, but third was wedged by Sweden Jakob Samuelsson (77,89) spoiled the Finnish celebration.

“Vex. The support leg was soft,” said Suomen, who placed fourth Taneli Juutinen (75.32) inch.

Earlier this season, Juutinen threw his record of 82.85, but fell far short of that in Stockholm. The arcs of the others weren’t bad either, when before the final round only Finland Toni Kuusela broke the 80-meter mark with his 80.14 meters.

Then, last year’s European Championship bronze medalist stepped to the end of the acceleration track Lassi Etelätalo. The public’s attention was in the women’s 800 meter run, during which Etelätalo shook off its longest curve of the season with 83.42 and exceeded 80 meters for the first time this season.

“That was a good throw from Lass,” Kuusela said.

Guaranteed prize winner Etelätalo failed to qualify for the World Championships in Budapest, but sought good stepping stones for next season in Stockholm.

“I think the European Championship limit was broken, and there were points for the Olympic ranking,” he calculated.

Before the 80-meter break, Etelätalo’s longest of the season was 79.93, and the longest of Sunday’s competition was 78 meters. Etelätalo is known for the fact that he forcibly digs the required meters and did so in Stockholm as well.

“”Jaakoppi” came close with his throw”, he mentioned the longest shot of the Swedes.

There were other irritants to wake up the old bear.

“Besides, I’ve lost too many times to Kuusela this season,” Etelätalo laughed.

The one who finished seventh in the World Championships by Oliver Helander had to throw in a national match, but Etelätalo was called to help on Friday.

“I trained all week with the intention of competing on Sunday. On Friday, I was informed about the departure for the international match, and then the travel papers were taken care of.”

Etelätalo crossed the 80-meter mark at the last possible moment and for the fifth season in a row. Otherwise, this season was a blast.

“The last throw was useful”, he mentioned the throw that brought confidence to continue.

Finland the women would have been required to win a triple in the 800 meters. Sara Lappalainen won the race with a time of 2:02.03, but Sweden Hanna Hermansson hammered Veera Mattilan and Eveliina Määttanen before.

Finland’s women have won the national match last in 2015 and the men in 2018. Niuk’s possible defeat in the national match upset Etelätalo, which is part of the national team’s champion section.

“It’s sad that it was so small. A better match than in many years”, reflected the 35-year-old thrower.