Athletics Justin Gatlin’s dream of the Fourth Olympics shattered, 39-year-old sprinter considering quitting

Trayvon Bromell ran in the U.S. Olympic qualifiers for the fourth fastest men’s one-hundred-meter sprint since the Rio Olympics.

American people 15 years have passed since the previous 100-meter sprint Olympic gold, but as the Tokyo Olympics approach, the gold medal appears to be within a hundred men’s reach of Americans.

The top name in the world statistics season Trayvon Bromell clocked 9.80 in the U.S. Olympic qualifiers on Sunday.

Bromell’s winning streak is the fourth fastest since the Rio 2016 Olympic finals. The best of the 25-year season is 9.77 at the beginning of June.

“Self-confidence can sometimes lead to a feeling of satisfaction. I don’t want to be satisfied. I’m going to go home and work out like I wasn’t talked about at all,” Bromell said. USA Today.

Previous an American gold medalist who won Olympic gold (Athens 2004) Justin Gatlin did not reach the Olympic place.

The 39-year-old tore 10.87 in the final, which was enough for eighth. The Tokyo Games would have been Gatlin’s fourth Olympics.

“It’s a very rare opportunity to prove I’m doing something one last time. It made me sad, but at the same time happy. I don’t understand it until [haave olympialaisista] runs out, ”Gatlin said, crying in the eye even after stopping To the Washington Post.

Doping offense in December 2019 banned from competition one hundred men’s reigning world champion Christian Coleman nor does it compete in Tokyo. His ban will end in November.