Athletics | Juho Alasaari celebrated the European Championship gold in the under-23 pole vault: “I got to give you hugs after hugs with a series of shots”

Juho Alasaari improved his record by 11 centimeters in the EC final.

Pole vaulter Juho Alasaari and a javelin thrower Anni-Linnea Alanen completed the Finnish under-23 European Championships to ten medals on the final day of the Games on Sunday. Alasaari won the men’s pole vault in Espoo, and Alanen took bronze in the women’s javelin.

Alasaari, who won two silvers at the Junior World Championships, improved his record by 11 cents to a result of 571, with which he Jani Lehtonen the age group Finnish record jumped in 1990.

Alasaari improved its record twice. He cleared the height of 566 on his third attempt and the winning height on his first.

“I tried to restrain the vents after the previous highs, so that the energies would not be released into it. The charge was maintained well until the winning jump,” Alasaari said.

“Technology was ahead of the curve.”

Alasaari at the same time achieved his long-term goal, i.e. coach Mikko Latvala record 566. He crossed the height with a stick of the same stiffness as the coach, and Latvala’s old sticks were used.

“I jump with Miko’s poles. He has such a large bank of sticks”, praised Alasaari.

Alasaari’s history of value contests is successful, but even he doesn’t get through value contest trials without being excited.

“I’m always nervous before the race, but not during the race anymore. At that point, this is just pole vaulting,” Alasaari said.

Latvala tongue-in-cheek evaluates himself as an excellent spiritual coach.

“Such competition situations are easy if it lasts four years for me as a coach,” Latvala grinned.

Championship after it was confirmed, Alasaari made a lap of honor and seemed to find a lot of acquaintances in the stands.

“There was a lot of people. Sai gave hugs after hugs with serial fire. I’m not even sure who I hugged first. Maybe a coach. Hugs and a couple of tears with him”, Alasaari confessed.

“The feeling is good now. The day couldn’t go any better. It feels especially good that now a gold medal came out of the competition.”

Alas had technical difficulties in the women’s javelin final. The step mark didn’t want to hit its place with a fast mondo and a gusty tailwind. He threw his best result of 56.67 on his first attempt.

“It was the only fundamentally good throw in this competition,” Alanen stated.

“There was power, but I couldn’t get the spear into position. More than 60 meters should have come today.”

Down didn’t get the suction he needed for his sprint when he didn’t get the step marker in place.

Greek adult European champion Elina Tzengko took the championship with a score of 60.73. Gedly Support captured the silver for Estonia with a score of 57.62.

“The medal trio was expected, but it went this way this time,” Alanen assessed the order.

Emilia Karel finished fifth in the competition with a record of 55.33.