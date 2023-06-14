Athletics | Joonas Rinne ran his record in tough company: “It tasted good”

Eighth place with a good time also brought Joonas Rintee important ranking points.

Turku

Joonas Rinne exuded satisfaction, even though he finished eighth in the 800 meters at the Paavo Nurmi Games.

The ranking brought valuable ranking points, and most importantly Rinne ran his record 1:45.81 in tough company. The first lap was 52 seconds.

“It sounds like a pretty optimal run. The laps were fairly even and the speed sharing was successful. The run left a good taste,” said Rinne.

The top three of the race broke the 1.45 mark. French Benjamin Robert kiri crossed the finish line in first place with a time of 1:44.40.

Rinne ran under 1.45 for the second time. In August 2021, he ran 1:45.96 in Lahti.

“There was a good fight in the team and there was a good twist until the end. Eighth place was important. It would have been a shame to finish ninth with such a good run and be left without ranking points. As the season progresses, there is still room to improve the record.”

By collecting ranking points, Rinne tries to claim a place at the World Championships in Budapest in August.

Rinne’s goal is to participate in international competitions. Just by running in Finland, improving the record can be tough.

“The hopes are that I would make it. Even during the week of the Kaleva Games at the end of July, there could be good games on offer.”

Eveliina Määttänen was the second Finnish woman to break two minutes in the 800 meters with a time of 1:59.96.

“My coach and I had already decided in October that we would run under two minutes here. It wasn’t quite a perfect run,” Määttänen said.

The SE of the journey is 1.59.41. Sara Lappalainen (then Kuivisto) ran the time in the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021.

Lappalainen was supposed to run 1,500 meters in Turku, but he has so far suspended his competition season due to health problems.