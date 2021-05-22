Athletics Johannes Vetter threw the arc again – Daniel Ståhl’s puck arched to the top of the world

Vetter finished first in Dessau with a score of 93.20. Ståhl was the best in Helsingborg with 69.71.

German spear fear Johannes Vetter is in a soaring spring mood. The 90-meter limit was again paper for 28-year-old Vetter – the winning result in Dessau was 93.20.

Friday’s terrifying throw was just a meter shorter than Vetter’s top score of 94.20 thrown in Ostrava on Wednesday.

“I didn’t expect to continue with this model, especially when it was less than two days from my previous race,” Vetter said According to the sports magazine Sportschau.

Vetter set his race record for Friday with the third throw of the race. His series was excellent: 87.67–91.86–93.20–88.09.

Vetter, who missed his last two throws, would have won even with his weakest performance, for Julian Weber threw second in the race with a score of 84.51.

“Olympic gold is a big goal, and now the most important thing is to stay fit and focus on the essentials,” Vetter said.

Swedish puck star Daniel Ståhl opened his outdoor season by throwing 69.71 readings on Saturday at the rainy Hedens sports field in Helsingborg.

The result is the top result in world statistics this season.

“It’s good to get to practice racing even when it rains,” 28-year-old Ståhl said Aftonbladetille.

Ståhl took the top spot in world statistics from the Austrian Lukas Weißhaidinger, whose puck carried 68.40 days four days earlier in Eisenstadt.

“It’s nice to rise to number one in the world right away. I’m still working on my technology, but the start was good, ”he said.