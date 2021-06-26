Athletics Johannes Vetter snatched the arc of horror – Kuortane’s field record is now 93.59

The German took the field record from Aki Parviainen.

Javelin throw men’s world statistics this summer’s number one man Johannes Vetter is now also the holder of the field record for Kuortane Central Sports Field.

28-year-old Vetter snatched Kuortane as number one in the gp race with a result of 93.59. Vetter broke Aki Parviainen field record of 93.09 on his second race throw on Midsummer’s Day.

“I am happy and proud to be able to set a field record in such a competition and still in Finland, where javelin throwing is really valued,” Vetter said in a press release from the Finnish Sports Confederation.

“It was a bit slippery to throw and the body tried to dodge to the other side, but it’s not 93 meters bad.”

Vetter has thrown 96.29 this year.

The terrible result was born in Chorzów, Poland at the end of May. The German throws the throwing spot, as he also slammed his record of 97.76 in the same city in September last year.

Second place in the race was thrown by the Olympic winner of Trinidad & Tobaco Keshorn Walcott with the summer result of world statistics 89.12.

Peeled The best Finnish gifts of the gp race were the three-jump Kristiina Mäkelän a record score of 14.41, which also broke the Tokyo Olympics as well Sara Kuiviston and Wilma Murron record improvements.

Kuivisto hurried with an 800-meter record of 2.00.75 Tuuli Merikoski-Silius SE readings 2.00.59. Fraction, on the other hand, bent their outdoor track record 461 on the pole.