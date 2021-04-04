The master coach who was hospitalized on Friday died on Saturday.

Russian champion coach Yevgeny Zagorulko is dead, sports media Inside the Games said on Sunday. Zagorulko was 78 years old when he died.

Zagorulkon with his coaching colleague Anton Nazarov confirmed death to news agency Tassi.

Sports site Sportbox.ru said Zagorulko was hospitalized on Friday due to a coronavirus infection. The situation was critical, and Zagorulko died on Saturday.

Inside the Games and Sportbox.ru said the coach also suffered from cancer.

On their own injuries coloring his career as a tithe in the competition Zagorulko began coaching in 1967, and the results speak for themselves.

He coached four athletes to become Olympic champions in high jump.

Won the World Championships in Helsinki in 1983 Hennady Avdyyeenko achieved Olympic gold in Seoul in 1988, Jelena Jelesina Sydney 2000, Andrei Silnov Beijing 2008 and Anna Chicherova London 2012.

Of the four, Chicherova has caught up with doping in her career. He won gold in London and lost the medal as a result of his cart Ivan Uhov was in Zagorulko coaching until 2009.

According to Sportbox.ru, Zagorulko’s guards won a total of 24 medals.