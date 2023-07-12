Athletics | Jerry Jokinen won a surprise bronze in the junior EC walking

The self-confident person from Turku drew his medal goal on a number tag before the competition.

Race walker Jerry Jokinen opened the under-23 athletics EC competitions with record speed and a happy surprise, when he immediately grabbed a medal for the Finnish team on the first day of the games.

Jokinen didn’t reveal his medal goal beforehand, but he did exactly what he planned.

Jokinen presented a number tag after the competition, on the back of which he had scratched a drawing of his bronze medal.

“The bronze goal was realistic. This was exactly what I knew I could do. Today everything was in place”, Jokinen was happy.

“There were two so hard at the top that there was no more chance.”

of Spain Paul McGrath won the race with his record of 1.21.03. Andrea Cosi took the silver in Italy with a time of 1:23:02, and Jokinen’s bronze time was a 22-year-old Finnish record of 1:24:41. My record improved by one and a half minutes.

The previous Finnish record was 1:25:55 Aku Partanen in names from 2012.

A river saw his chance already last year, even though the competition coincided with his military service year.

“I realized in the fall that I have the training, fitness and strength to be able to do anything. There were worse times in the early season, but the pace started to improve when I started getting more holidays from the army,” Jokinen said.

“I’ve also done a lot of mental exercises.”

Jokinen’s military service at Santahamina Sports School ends on September 21.

Jokinen experienced a little extra stress during the training season when he had to leave the student apartment.

“We had to look for a room, but we finally found it in Turku, and we only had to move a kilometer. And in the end, that stress didn’t affect the training at all.”

Lauri Joukas finished 13th in the European Championship in Espoo, and Jonathan Ekberg was the 15th

Women’s in the race as the best Finn, ranked seventh Heta Veikkola was happy with his placement after his many difficulties.

Veikkola only recovered from a stress fracture in his leg and an appendectomy to training condition in March, but he walked 20 kilometers on Wednesday with a record time of 1:37:12.

Veikkola improved his record by almost one and a half minutes.

“It has been so difficult for me that I gave up all expectations. I just went to have fun in this competition”, Veikkola said.

“I’m happy that it went so well.”

Veikkola was already happy with his performance in the finishing exercises, which heralded a good result.

“Well, the minutes have started to trickle down, Veikkola was happy about the acceleration of his pace.”

Veikkola was completely satisfied with his walk, even though the speed distribution was not quite suitable.

“The beginning was too hard for me. After that, the kilometers were still very even, until the muscles started to tire at the end”, Veikkola evaluates his walk.

“In terms of pace, there was room for improvement from this race.”

Pauline Stey led the women’s race from start to finish and took the win with a French record of 1:31:17. Italian Alexandrina Mihai finished second with his record of 1:32.32 before France, who entered the competition as the number one Camille Moutard.

Venla-Nora Nirkkonen was 18th in the competition with his record of 1:46.03 and Maria Antola 20th at 1.51.11.