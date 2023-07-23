Athletics | Jere Haapalainen ran the youth SE and tied the EC statistics for second in the 400-meter hurdles

Finland has a strong rowing duo for the under-20 European Championships.

To Tampere The aspiration Jere Haapalainen ran the under-20 Finnish record in the 400-meter hurdles in the Nordic athletics four-country meet.

Haapalainen hijacked on Sunday in Oslo Jussi Heikkilän the record of 50.37 he ran in the summer of 2002, with a time of 50.22.

Companion Antti Sainio led the race to the last fence, but Haapalainen wedged a smooth end to victory. Sainio’s time was 50.91.

“Everything OK. Every hurdle went according to plan and there was power at the end,” Haapalainen told about his run in the Sports Association’s press release.

Haapalainen came second in the youth EC statistics. Sainio is fourth in the statistics with the record of 50.69 he ran in Lahti on July 11.

“It was a good bet, but I had to take one extra step at the wrong fence gap. It didn’t go smoothly at the end when I pushed for the last fence with the worse leg,” Sainio said.

This season, Haapalainen and Sainio aim for the under-20 European Championships, which will be held in early August in Jerusalem.

“We set out to win every competition. This bodes well for the EC competitions”, Haapalainen assessed the EC prospects after his record run.

Sainio, who turned 18 in May, was more cautious.

“I’m going to the EC competitions with the main goal of the final. When you get there, anything can happen,” said Sainio.