D.he German javelin record holder Johannes Vetter made a big exclamation mark about two months before the Olympic Games in Tokyo (July 23 to August 8) with the seventh best distance in history. At the meeting in Ostrava in the Czech Republic, the 28-year-old set a world record for the year with a height of 94.20 meters. Only the Czech world record holder Jan Zelezny (98.48 meters), now meeting director in Ostrava, and Vetter himself have ever thrown further than the 2017 world champion on Wednesday evening. “It was a great litter,” said Vetter. “But of course the world record would be even better.”

In the weeks before, Vetter had cracked the magic 90-meter mark in both of his previous competitions – and thus confirms the impression of the previous season. Since Vetter had taken notice when he improved his own German record by three meters with 97.76 meters. Born in Dresden, he was only 72 centimeters short of the world record, Zeleznys, from 1996.

In Ostrau, Vetter (Offenburg) relegated Anderson Peters (Grenada / 83.39) and Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad & Tobago / 82.75) to their places. His first attempt was the longest. Two of his throws flew over the 90 meters in the end, three further 88-meter attempts made for an overall outstanding series. On Friday, Vetter will measure himself against the competition again in Dessau.

The women’s javelin decision also went to Germany: Christin Hussong (Zweibrücken) won with the season best of 66.56 meters ahead of Czech Nikola Ogrodnikova (65.13) and Olympic champion Sara Kolak from Croatia (60.04). World record holder Barbora Spotakova (Czech Republic) came in fourth with 59.49 meters.

Due to an exemption, 1500 spectators were allowed to attend the 60th Golden Spike meeting despite the corona pandemic. Max Hess from Chemnitz showed a convincing performance in the triple jump. With 16.97 meters, the 2016 European champion finished second behind Hugues Fabrice Zango from Burkina Faso, who managed 17.20 meters. Olympic champion Christian Taylor from the USA had to be content with fifth place and 16.35 meters. Long jumper Fabian Heinle (Stuttgart) finished fourth with 7.60 meters in the victory of French Augustin Bey (8.02). Once again, the Swede Armand Duplantis flew away from the competition in the pole vault. With 5.90 meters he relegated Sam Kendricks (USA / 5.85) to second place.

Alexandra Burghardt was fifth in the 200 meters (23.47 seconds / Wacker Burghausen) behind the fourth-placed two-time world champion Dafne Schippers (22.91 / Netherlands), shooting star ShaCarri Richardson (USA / 22.35). In the men’s sprint, World Championship runner-up Justin Gatlin crossed the finish line with 10.08 seconds behind his compatriot Fred Kerley, who only needed 9.96 seconds for the 100 meters. Third place went to the Canadian Olympic bronze medalist André des Grasse (10.17).