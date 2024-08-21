Athletics | Javelin thrower Toni Kuusela disappeared from the competition fields – now tells about his difficult situation: “Took time to get stronger”

Athletics|Toni Kuusela has been tested since last season.

of Paris the olympics were supposed to be Toni Kuusela place of impact.

It happened otherwise.

30-year-old Kuusela followed the events of the Stade de France from the sofa at home. Sweat was pouring out as he was excited about the progress of the tough javelin final and his competitors by Oliver Helander, Lassi Etelätalo and Toni Keränen performances.

Kuusela’s own spikes have remained in the cupboard for two months.

Vimpelin Veto’s spearman hasn’t been seen on the field since June, when three raks were scored in the Midsummer Games in Kuortanee. Before that, Kuusela only had time to compete in Lahti, where the best quote was a mere 76 meters.

Even last summer, Kuusela hit 80-meter shots week after week. He also represented Finland at the World Cup arena in Budapest, where he qualified in the sky.

What really happened during the winter? Where did one of Finland’s spearheads go?

Toni Kuusela in the qualification for the World Championships in Budapest.

Toni Kuusela was left without a result in the Kuortanene Midsummer Games. Since then, he has not been seen on the competition fields.

I ask according to the initial rhythms for the situation of the moment were already struck last season, when he threw all his most important races with the ankle of his supporting leg anaesthetized.

After the season, in October, the left ankle was finally operated on.

“The snow season started a little early, when I had to have surgery right away,” Kuusela says with a laugh.

“There, I had to take time to relax with my legs. When the sledding season was extended and I was able to work on the whole rope, the biceps muscle came off the throwing arm,” he continues.

After the accident that happened in December, it was time to march to the surgeon’s pack again. After the challenging surgery, it took some time before Kuusela was able to throw again.

Toni Kuusela posted a dramatic video of her injuries on Instagram:

Toni Kuusela’s left ankle has been operated on twice since last season: first in October 2023 and now in August 2024.

Spring it dawned on me that the operated throwing arm still doesn’t feel as it should. Before the Lahti GP, there were question marks in the air.

“The throws of the winter were few and far between, and there were still pains. To the first one [Lahden GP] In the race, the guy was beaten as much as he can. Then he was somehow able to throw, but not that [heittäminen] which level was now.”

“Another one [Kuortaneen GP] once I decided to try without any anesthesia, and nothing came of it.”

After the Midsummer Games, Kuusela applied for an MRI again, where it was found that there is a new injury in the left ankle and that the attachment to the upper end of the calf has failed.

“There was a verdict that the leg should be opened in three places at once and we should get it back in shape.”

Toni Kuusela’s biceps failed in December 2023.

The most recent operations were carried out at the beginning of August – around the same time as Helander, Keränen and Etelätalo finished for the Paris javelin competition.

“It would have been fun to be there myself, but now you have to wait again if you’re going to get to those rough places.”

Although Kuusela’s last year sounds wild, the 30-year-old spearman is used to injuries for nothing. According to his own accounts, he has been operated on a total of 12 times. Four of the surgeries have been done since last September.

Bad luck has hit the target quite a bit, and this summer it has started to be felt in the main cabin as well.

“This year, for the first time, there have been such thoughts that how about this. It has taken a while to solidify.”

In the midst of difficult moments, Kuusela has leaned on the feeling that he hasn’t been able to bring out the best in himself yet. The record 85.03 is from summer 2021.

“I would like to see what the result would be when you could throw the uterus painlessly after many years. That is the biggest motivator.”

Toni Kuusela (left), Oliver Helander and Lassi Etelätalo represented Finland at the World Championships in Budapest in the summer of 2023.

I ask the summer months have passed enjoying Finland’s summer and now the next few weeks recovering from surgery.

The eye is already on the future and hopes that the cycle of injuries and repeated surgeries could one day be a life left behind.

Kuusela’s biggest dream is to throw the javelin in the Olympic finals in Los Angeles in 2028.

“It would be nice to continue there. I wouldn’t be completely dead then, but of course we’ll go one year at a time.”

Kuusela represented Finland at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021, but the games went under the bench. He was eliminated from the final after throwing 76.96.

“Back then, you didn’t even get to try, so I would like to make it to the Olympics one more time. In any case, it’s the biggest celebration for an athlete.”