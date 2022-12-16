Athletics | Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra surpassed Usain Bolt as the most covered track and field athlete

According to the president of the International Athletics Federation, the publicity received by the sport is increasing.

A sprint The ME man Usain Bolt remained the most newsworthy track and field athlete for a long time, even though he ended his career already five years ago.

This is no longer the case, if the calculations made by World Athletics (WA), the international umbrella organization of athletics, hold their own. According to WA, the new number one is the Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

Chopra won the Olympic gold in Tokyo last year, threw for the World Cup silver in Oregon, USA in July and this year won the Diamond League final as the first Indian. His achievements are still far from Bolt’s level.

Bolt’s the cessation was heralded by the declining global interest of athletics. Bolt, the ME man of sprinting, is a name that is also recognized outside of athletics circles.

World Athletics presented the results of the current year’s news monitoring, when the chairman Sebastian Coe met representatives of international news agencies.

According to media analysis company Unicepta’s calculation, Chopra is number one in the statistics ahead of the Jamaican female sprint stars Elaine Thompson-Herahia, Shelley-Ann Fraser-Prycea and Shericka Jackson.

According to the calculation, 812 articles were written about Chopra, 751 about Thompson-Herah, who won the sprints in Tokyo, 698 about the 100-meter World Cup winner Fraser-Pryce, and 679 about the 200-meter World Cup winner Jackson. Despite his retirement, Bolt has not fallen into oblivion, because 574 articles were found about him as well.

Coen according to, in 2021, they dominated the conversation Caster Semenya and Christine Mbomawhose competition was restricted by WA through testosterone limits.

“The year 2022 feels very different from previous years.”

“Bolt still plays a valuable role in increasing the popularity of athletics. He participates in the events of the sport, but is quite busy with his own commercial contracts,” Coe stated.

Coe was happy about the athletics year, because in addition to the World Championships in Eugene, the Commonwealth Games and the European Championships, among others, received wide publicity.

“Publicity in athletics is on the rise,” Coe estimates.

Next year, the athletics world championships will be contested in Budapest, Hungary. The races are the celebratory races of the World Cup events, because the tradition started in 1983 in Helsinki.