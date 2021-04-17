Athletics Järvenpää and Manninen ran champions in the Finnish Championships, which were dominated by veterans

Annemari Kiekara, who went to the race as a favorite, interrupted the start of the trip due to difficulties.

Experience was a trump card at the Finnish Road Championships in Pyhtää. The champions of Finland in the men’s and women’s half marathon were Tampereen Pyrinnon Jarkko Järvenpää and Vantaa Field Athletes 58 Laura Manninen.

Järvenpää, 34, won the men’s series with a good time on 1.05.23. Manninen, 47, stayed in the women’s competition on 1.16.33.

For Järvenpää, the championship was already the fourth in his career. He will compete in the Finnish Championships in May.

Uransa Manninen, who won the second road running championship, took the win in a relaxed run.

“Such a time starting at 1.16 was the goal. The pace felt surprisingly relaxed, Manninen said.

Annemari Kiekara, 44, set off as a favorite for the women’s half marathon. However, the runner representing the Pudajärvi Athletes stopped after nine kilometers.

“I have had feelings in my buttocks and hips. Now there was a feeling of pressure all the time, so as a precaution I came off the route, ”Kiekara said in a press release.