Athletics Jari Töykkä appointed CEO of SUL’s marketing company

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 1, 2020
in World
0

Töykkä returns to athletics from the Finnish Ski Association.

Jari Rude has been elected CEO of the Finnish Sports Association’s (SUL) marketing company Track and Field Finland Oy.

Töykkä is responsible for SUL’s sales, coordination and development of sales activities, as well as partner connections and the Swedish match. He will start work early next year.

Töykkä, 48, will take over as CEO of Track and Field Finland Oy from the position of CEO of Nordic Ski Finland Oy, which is responsible for the commercial operations of the Finnish Ski Association.

“We were looking for a top-level expert like Töykä with strong evidence of sports sales and marketing. I am very glad that Töykkä was ready to return to the Athletics pair of “SUL’s President and CEO Harri Aalto says in a press release.

Track and Field Finland Oy is a marketing company wholly owned by SUL.

Töykkä has previously worked as SUL’s sales and marketing manager and as the marketing director of Track and Field Finland Oy.

“I have from my soul athletics man and I feel strong fighters the sport. I’m really glad that I can return to a new position SUL’s service, “says Töykkä.

.

Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

