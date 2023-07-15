Athletics | Janne Läspä’s shoulder has a tear – the accusing finger also points at the army

Javelin thrower Janne Läspä also commented on the “Tenerife events”.

Finland the under-23 European Championship team has gathered in front of the hotel in Otaranta, Espoo.

The purpose of the mandatory meeting is to group the team. However, one athlete is not there – the medal hopeful, the javelin thrower Janne Läspä21.

“These common things don’t apply to seafarers”, Läspä laughs.

In reality, the reason is this interview, but the comment says a lot about the man.

The javelin final of the U23 home championships will be played today, Saturday. In Espoo, there are no qualifiers like the adult competitions, but the medals are decided directly in the final. The top eight throwers clear their way to the final three throwing rounds.

The last three throws and European Championship gold are Läspä’s only goal.

“In a race like this, only the brightest should be the goal. I guess no one goes there to lose,” Läspä says.

Despite the broken season, Läspä believes in himself.

“All the seams have to be won.”

A year According to his own calculations, the 2021 under-20 world champion has only been able to do five decent throwing exercises in 2023. The starting points are not ideal.

“As soon as I got out, my elbow was cleaned. It took many weeks for me not to be able to do upper body weights at all.”

“ I didn’t have any shoulder problems before the army.

Läspä won’t throw healthy in the home games. There is a tear in the shoulder, but there is no information on its current severity.

“The last time I went to pictures was during the army. Then there was a rupture. Not the worst possible, of course, because I can throw. You’ll see it after the games, how the pictures look then. However, care is taken to ensure that the hand is not sore before the games.”

Let’s go came to the attention of the general public at the latest last winter with his comments critical of the army. He described the army as, among other things, a “play school”.

However, the statements that caused a big uproar were honest words from the man. He was himself.

“In certain matters, of course, you have to hold back a bit, but I’m not going to change myself. I think it’s fair in all respects that things are said directly.”

“There must be color in life. Maybe in that sense I’m a little different youngster in spear circles, that I can open my mouth when needed. There are quite enough gray and serious athletes on the fields, at least I don’t get fired up by such inconsequential incidents. But I also realize that a spear does not fly by threatening and soaking. There must be a result, I want to emphasize that,” Läspä said amid the uproar.

Time has passed and opinions have softened, but memories of the army are still not rosy.

“You can’t get anywhere with the fact that you make good friends there and some things are really nice, but I can’t say that it would be good for sports in any way.”

Army during and after Läspäa have been plagued not only by the elbow, but also by other painful and long-lasting ailments. However, he does not put all the responsibility on the shoulders of the defense forces.

“I didn’t have any shoulder problems before the army, but now they’re pretty bad. Of course, it’s not entirely the army’s fault, but it has had an impact. When I had to quickly return to my own level and try to get in top shape, my body couldn’t keep up.”

Finally, the pain hit a critical spot for javelin throwing.

“Then there is nothing left to do when the pain comes. When there is a normal training season and preparation, you can take a rest if a place hurts. Now it’s a big rush to get in top shape when the big home races are coming up. We can’t afford to take long rehabilitation periods.”

What tips would you give to those who still have the army ahead of them?

“For an athlete, it tests the mental side more. It’s not an impossible feat, but the endurance of the head is tested there. Patience. Planning training can be difficult, especially if you have to travel long distances.”

How about how did Läspä become one of Finland’s most promising javelin throwers and the youth world champion of the sport?

Läspä only got excited about the sport as a teenager. As a child – like many other Vetelian youth – he played baseball. Javelin throwing went along with baseball as a nice hobby, and it was not practiced seriously, let alone goal-oriented.

“ I wasn’t into sports at the time

There are many athlete paths, and everyone’s development is individual.

“Some people reach the top at the age of 15, but when you put the spear of adults in your hand, the stick doesn’t fly anymore. Even now, throwers who threw ten meters longer than me when they were 15–16 years old qualified for the Games.”

For Läspä, it all started at Kuortanene sports high school, where he also met his first real coach, Petteri Piironenwho works at the sports college as a youth Olympic coach for javelin throw.

“I went to Kuortane to study and learn the life of an athlete. I wasn’t into sports at the time. The javelin was the only sport I could do. It certainly wasn’t far off that I wouldn’t have made it to school.”

School success Läspä has always been good according to his own words, but the place to study could have been lacking in sports.

In the high school tests, a standard sports training was performed, which was evaluated and scored by the Finnish Sports Association (SUL).

“Then Petteri saw something in me.”

In high school, he began to enjoy training, as evidenced by his strong punt results. Javelin throwing is first and foremost a technique sport, but you have to have jerk behind to enable huge throws.

Training is something Läspä likes to do.

Bench press performance is often considered a measure of strength, although it does not indicate success in many sports. Läspä revealed his own result in a long-time favorite store.

“You lift 150 kilos from the bench. We do deadlifts with a trap so that the back doesn’t hurt so much. 270 kg rises from the ground. The catch is pretty good considering my technique, 100 kilos,” he lists.

In high school, the youth world championship caught on, but not the white cap. Läspä tells an unfortunate story about high school essays.

“I did try to write for high school, but I forgot to go to English essays.”

How can you forget your graduation essays?

“I looked at the Wilma app on my phone and looked for the writing dates there. On the phone, the lines jumped wrongly, and I thought that the entries were on Wednesday. They were on Monday. If I had looked at the machine, they would certainly have looked just right. I then heard during the day that the writings were there and gone. Then there would have been no chance to graduate, so I skipped the others as well.”

While the writing was going on, Läspä was playing badminton. After that he went to his own training.

“At least then we developed and moved forward,” Läspä says with a grin on his face.

Javelin I didn’t stress about unnecessary graduation papers and I didn’t stress about the future either. The work patterns of the future will come when they are about to come. Now let’s focus on the spear.

“I’m pretty good at inventing. Yes, I will find something that suits me when the time comes. As long as I don’t have to use my head, I’m bad at it. You can do it by hand.”

“ That doesn’t go into savings yet.

The dream is in sports.

“If you could do so well here that you wouldn’t have to worry about the continuation, that would be the best scenario.”

At the moment, Läspä lives Kuta as if from hand to mouth. The expenses of the thrower, who enjoys an athlete grant of 6,000 euros, are large.

“It’s a good help, but it’s still not enough to live on. It just sinks into the food quite easily. When you do sports full-time, food is a pretty big money hole. If I go to Kuortane a couple of times a week to train, it’s automatically lunch at Neste or lunch and dinner at the hotel. If it’s a longer trip, including breakfast, you can easily spend 40 euros a day on food.”

Eating at home is cheaper, but preparing a good and nutritious meal at home also costs money, and it also takes a lot of time.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t make that much of a difference whether you eat an 11-12 euro lunch somewhere or prepare a high-quality meal at home,” Läspä thinks.

Läspä threw at the Kuortane Games in June. At that time, he was left without a result.

In addition to food, traveling is a big expense. From Vetel in Central Ostrobothnia or Kuortane in South Ostrobothnia, it is almost always possible to travel to the races by car.

However, the grant is not the young person’s only source of income. Läspä has collaborators behind him, and he occasionally works in the family business.

“There are companies familiar from home as partners, and in addition to them, there have also been supporters through the Manager. Everything is taken what is given.”

Läspä’s manager is Juha Lindblomwhose team also includes a member of the Kähäskör team Toni Kuusela and Oliver Helander.

Läspä reveals that the amount of support brought by the partners is five figures.

“Everything still goes to living. It won’t go into savings yet. If you really wanted to make a lot of money, the stick should fly really far or you should have a huge number of followers on Instagram.”

“Let’s play sports at least for a while. Not limited yet. Then, when I’m good enough, the so-called ‘result calculator’ doesn’t hurt”, Läspä jokes.

Finally Läspä throws his own spoon into the soup called “Teneriffa events”.

According to rumors, Finland’s second spearhead will be at Kanaria camp in the spring, Topias Lainewould have thrown an 80-meter shot, but the man himself has remained silent on the subject.

Also the coach Tero Pitkämäki declined to comment.

Läspä has heard the same talk.

“That’s what I’ve heard too. I don’t know what stones have been thrown there from behind the line. After all, that’s what’s thrown down there in the south. You then have to throw the same results in the competition”, Läspä grins.