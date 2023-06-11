Athletics | Jani Tanskanen is a world champion in gymnastics who doesn’t know how to coach gymnasts – in athletics he’s the big boss

World Champion Jani Tanskanen learned in her peak years of gymnastics that almost anything can happen in sports.

Top condition can collapse in an instant if health fails or the athlete is injured.

In his recent position at the Finnish Sports Association as general manager Danskanen is keeping his hands crossed that the country’s track and field elites will finish the competition season that started intact, which will culminate in the World Championships in Budapest at the end of August.

“Let’s hope everything goes well. It looks bright now,” Tanskanen said last week at the opening of the GP season in Jyväskylä, and he didn’t mean a summer evening by that.

Reetta Hurske had run the Finnish record in the 100-meter hurdles a moment earlier, and the athletes in the front row achieved their best results of the season, as they should at this point in the season.

Tanskanen was elected as a kind of general director of the Finnish Sports Federation and GM of the adult representative group Team Finland.

Same of the general manager the title is in use, for example, in the Ice Hockey League, and there is no proper Finnish title for it.

“ “I had firmly decided that I would apply and that I could succeed. There was no other information for me.”

Tanskanen follows in the task Tuomo from Salowho was elected to the top post of the International Athletics Federation in the winter, where he oversees the integrity of the sport in the Athletics Integrity Unit, which was established six years ago.

Salo was asked for a unit as a case manager, whose task is to deal with the legal issues of doping and other ethical issues.

Read more: “Scammers and false results can be picked up” – Tuomo Salonen rose to the top position

Danish rumors about the selection started circulating in the winter SM halls in Helsinki. Then he still denied the information when Helsingin Sanomat asked about it.

“It was around that time that I started to think that I could fit in the position. I had firmly decided that I would apply and that I could succeed. There was no other information for me,” 47-year-old Tanskanen said.

Before that, Tanskanen worked as one of the sport group managers in the elite sports unit of the Finnish Olympic Committee. The duties of the sport group manager were terminated and the work was reorganized.

In the elite sports unit, Tanskanen was responsible for skill and power sports, such as athletics, so he stepped on solid ground at the Finnish Sports Federation.

“There have still been a lot of new things, especially administrative things. I knew before that the species is geographically wide and the species spectrum is wide. Coaching sports groups is different, and we still have to dive into them more closely,” says Tanskanen.

“The work is a lot of cheering on the athletes and coaches. To look at the whole, that it is balanced and to motivate.”

The GM of the Finnish Sports Federation, Jani Tanskanen, will continue on the board of the International Gymnastics Federation.

In the Olympic Committee Tanskanen was already in a way changing the image of his predecessor Salonen’s mission.

In the beginning, Salonen was selected as the top sports coaching manager of the Finnish Sports Federation in the fall of 2020, but soon the job description changed from coaching to general management and especially monitoring and running the ranking system for athletes. Therefore, the task title also changed.

“At the time, the job of head coach was too demanding and misleading. Coaching responsibility has always been at the grassroots level in personal coaches and coaches of sport groups. From the outside, the current model is good. Now I’m trying to fill my own lot,” says Tanskanen.

The 1997 world champion in rhythmic gymnastics emphasizes that coaching requires more and more specialized skills.

“I wouldn’t even know how to coach gymnasts. Coaching has changed from purely technical coaching to coaching people, where interaction skills are emphasized. That is the task I am trying to do.”

“ “At the games, I can meet athletes and coaches. It is important to network with competition organizers and managers. Learning more all the time.”

Tanskanen has not left gymnastics either. He continues on the board of the International Gymnastics Federation, which has two or three meetings a year.

The board position is significant, as the International Gymnastics Federation is a large sports federation. Pesti will last beyond the next Olympic Games in 2024.

Salonen knew the international athletics federation’s ranking system better than many others and was able to organize good competitions for Finns that way.

The World Cup team was also big in Finnish terms, when competition places were not used by other countries.

How well do you already know the international ranking system, through which Finns are entered into tough competitions?

“It is necessary to be on the map and knowledgeable about the system. I have a fairly good idea of ​​how it works and what it means. It is constantly reviewed with the coaches and athletes in order to know where it is worth being there.”

On Tuesday, the Finns will collect ranking points at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, where Tanskanen will also be there to observe the athletes’ level of competition. In August, he will be the manager of the Finnish World Cup team in Budapest.

“At the games, I can meet athletes and coaches. It is important to network with competition organizers and managers. Learning more all the time.”

During the summer, Jani Tanskanen plans to be there as much as possible at the domestic athletics championships to create a network.

Last this summer’s World Championships in Eugene showed that the rest of the world is leaving Europe behind in elite athletics. As the best European country, Poland finished seventh in the medal table with four medals.

Finland did not receive World Cup medals. Javelin thrower Lassi Etelätalo and a pole vaulter Wilma Murto were sixth. Silja Kosonen was seventh in the shot put and Oliver Helander eighth in javelin.

Finland, on the other hand, won four medals at the European Championships, two of which were gold.

“There were a lot of European countries in Eugene that didn’t send that many athletes and their top athletes there. We’ll see how it looks this summer in Budapest. The Europeans are probably trying to change the trend there.”

For the World Championships in August, Tanskanen has not personally set a medal or point goal for Finnish athletes.

“There is no point in talking about goals now. They will be realized when we are closer to the Games. It all depends on how each athlete’s situation goes from now on. I believe that the success is, by some measure, better than in the previous World Championships.”

Athletics’ Paavo Nurmi Games on Tuesday in Turku.

Correction June 11, 2023 at 7:16 a.m.: Jani Tanskanen was first mistakenly referred to as Juha Tanskanen in the caption of the story.

Read more: Gymnastics world champion Jani Tanskanen to the Finnish Sports Federation’s top spot