Athletics | Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who ran a huge ME, lost a huge sum: “Jakob doesn’t care”

Athletics|Jakob Ingebrigtsen is perceived to have experienced injustice.

Polish On Sunday, Chorzów saw a huge Diamond League competition. In the same evening, two world records were set: Jakob Ingebrigtsen at 3,000 meters and Armand Duplantis in the pole vault.

Norwegian endurance running wonder Ingebrigtsen improved Kenya by Daniel Komen held the world record by more than three seconds at 7:17.55.

However, it was not enough to redeem the event bonus set by the organizers. Ten tons went sideways when Duplantis also pounded ME.

The Swede improved the pole vault world record by one centimeter to a height of 626.

The matter was confirmed by a Norwegian newspaper for Dagbladet sports manager Daniel Wessfeldt. He represents Ingebrigtsen and Duplantis.

“I would have liked to have seen them hand out the prize money. We saw two special sports performances. I was aware of this beforehand, and Jakob doesn’t care about it. He’s making good money from this anyway,” Wessfeldt said.

Evening the bonus awarded for the best performance went to Duplantis according to a kind of score table that ranks performances. The Swede’s performance was rated harder than Ingebrigtsen’s bet.

The journalist who first told about the matter in the message service X By Jonathan Gault the message comments have accumulated below in which Ingebrigtsen is perceived to have experienced injustice.

“I expected that crushing a 28-year-old ME would be tougher than a 20-day-old one,” commented one.

“One centimeter against three seconds?”, another was amazed.

3,000 meters is not a prestige sport and therefore the distance is rarely run. For example, at the Paris Olympics, the trip was not part of the competition program.

“Jakob’s performance was one of the hardest things we’ve seen. It was one of the hardest records to break,” Wessfeldt said Monday.

Diamond League there are still three races left in the season. In the next three weeks, there will be races in Rome, Zurich and Brussels.