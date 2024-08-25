Sunday, August 25, 2024
Athletics | Jakob Ingebrigtsen ran a new world record – HS follows the athletics night

August 25, 2024
The domestic athletics season is packaged in Tampere.

Domestic the athletics season ends in Tampere, where numerous top Finnish names will be seen. At the same time, the Diamond League competition will be held in Chorzów, Poland. HS follows the events of both games in this article.

The races in Tampere start at 5 p.m., and in Tampere Finnish records are on the horizon in several sports. Among other things, speed alarms are included Lotta Harala and Reetta Hurskethe 800 meter race Eveliina Määttänenhurdler Top Raitanen and the 1,500m SE man Joonas Rinne.

