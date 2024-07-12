Athletics | Jakob Ingebrigtsen approaches the ME readings – ran the European record and broke the ghost line

Athletics|Jakob Ingebrigtsen ran a top time in the Monaco Diamond League.

Norwegian middle distance star runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen ran a European record in the 1,500 meters at the Diamond League in Monaco on Friday.

Ingebrigtsen, 23, improved the continental record in her name to 3:26.73. His previous record was 3:27.14 from July last year.

“1,500 meters has some magical limits. [Alle] 3.27 for the first time – it’s sick,” Ingebrigtsen commented in an interview with the Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

Ingebrigtsen only broke the 3.27 mark in fourth place. Of all time fourth in the world statistics the time of the rising Norwegian is history sixth very.

The result is also the top time in the world statistics this season.

The world record for 1,500 meters still stands of Hicham el-Guerrouj on behalf of. The Moroccan ran 3:26.00 in July 1998. El-Guerrouj has run the two fastest times in history.

Kenyans came closest to Ingebrigtsen in Monaco Timothy Cheruiyot (3.28,71) and Brian Komen (3.28,80).