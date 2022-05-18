Savona – Marcell Jacobs won the 100 meters of the Savona meeting in 10 “04 (favorable wind of 0.3 meters per second). The Olympic champion in charge an hour earlier in battery had raced in 9” 99. In the final, Jacobs’ race appeared less fluid than usual, especially in the first 60 meters. The Savona meeting for the sprinter of the Fiamme Oro was the 100-meter return from the Olympic gold on August 1st of last year.

“I struggled a bit, I thought I was running better than the drums. I lack a bit of brilliance, maybe I still need some work. It’s the first of the year, there is time for get to the World Cup which is the goal of the year“This was said by Marcell Jacobs, the 100-meter Olympic champion, who spoke to RaiSport after the victory in the Savona meeting.” We broke the ice, there is work to be done and now we will try to improve. The week in Nairobi was not the best of my life, I’m not looking for excuses because if I competed it means I could do it “, added the blue.

A Jacobs awaited by a series of major events during the season, such as the Eugene meeting in the USA. “It will be a wonderful race in Eugene, there will be all the stronger Americans. It will be a good test, even if the main objective remains the World Cup “, he reiterated.” Being Olympic champion means always having eyes on you, everyone wants to beat you, I also worked on this to be ready “, he concluded. Jacobs.

