Budapest – For a long moment the feeling is that Marcell Jacobs do not exceed the batteries. Then the order of arrival of the sixth elimination appears on the scoreboard: third in 10”15, best time of the season, 19th among the 25 who conquer the second round.

And so the curtain is torn and, seventy days after the modest performance in Paris (seventh in 10”21) Jacobs reappears, almost at the back of the stage, eighth lane. Discreet start, unconvincing transition phase. He didn’t give up, he searched and found energy and crashed across the finish line, burning Canadian Rodney by a cent. In front, the Japanese Sani Brown, 10″07 and the Jamaican Watson, 10″11.

“Many mistakes: after ten meters I had to invent a new race. After that, some good signs. What little I had I gave and it will be the same for the semifinal. I can progress, I can polish something. It is important to have found a large audience, a great atmosphere”.

New track, very fast, fatal to Samuele Ceccarelli, 10”26, and above all for Cravont Charleston, the winner of the USA selections, announced under modest conditions. It wasn’t just a rumor: 10”20 and out. The 22-year-old Jamaican Oblique Seville shoots a great time, 9″86, ahead of Fred Kerley, 9″99. Will the 22-year-old Caribbean, fourth last year in Eugene, be able to repeat himself today, in the two decisive rounds? Great stage launched, after a better than usual start, by Noah Lyles, 9”95. The British Zharnel Hughes is in great control and remains on the blocks to give life to the usual elegant final seventy metres: 10”00 for the pupil of Glenn Mills, the man of the Bolt miracle. Semifinals also reached by the British Eugene Amo Dadzie, already renamed the fastest accountant in the world. .

Lucid interpretation by Pietro Arese in his heat of 1500: the Turinese avoids the initial traffic, takes as a reference one of the pretenders to the title, the Spaniard Mohamed Katir, and at the bell he has already built solid chances that become real: fourth, in 3’34”48. Fast and hard-fought heats, fatal for the other Azzurri Joao Bussotti and Ossama Meslek: the best time, 3’33”96, is set by Jakob Ingebrigtsen: the Norwegian is and remains the favourite. Semifinals today.

Flurry of defections in the 400m: in the men, Michael Norman, outgoing champion, the Zambian Muzala Samukonga, who dropped this year under 44” and the Jamaican Rusheen McDonald, 44”03. For Davide Re, today is the chance to get through the first round. Among the women, Salwa Naser, from Bahrain, won gold in Doha 2019 and returned from a two-year disqualification for lack of checks.