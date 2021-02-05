Athletics IS: Sami Itani, 33, President of the Finnish Sports Confederation, resigned from his civilian job

The solution was most emphasized by the desire to be more with the family.

5.2. 14:19

Finland President of the Finnish Sports Federation (SUL) Sami Itani has resigned from his civilian position as President and CEO of the Adecco Finland Group. He tells about it Evening News.

Itani, 33, had more than a year in office since she was appointed CEO on January 17, 2020. She started the company in 2016.

The decision to resign matured during the fall, and Itani told his employer in October. He will quit his job after next week.

The reason for resignation is the desire to spend more time with family. Itan has 4- and 6-year-old sons from her previous marriage.

“Someone said that I have done five years of 15 years of work hours. I don’t know if it’s an exaggeration, but quite long days had to be done at times, because work has also been my passion. Let’s say that the working weeks I stretched too long started to demand their taxes, ”Itani commented to Ilta-Sanomat.

Itani says it intends to focus on volunteering and trust activities, the largest of which is the SUL presidency.

He has made exceptionally blatant speeches on, among other things, sports management. In an interview with HS, he also said directly that Qatar was awarded the 2019 World Cup for money.

Story fixed 20.07: Itan’s children are from a previous marriage.