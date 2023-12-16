PreviousLiveChronicle

An unleashed Athletic and with better aim in the second half than in the first, undid Simeone's Atlético suit. Superior from start to finish, the team prepared by Ernesto Valverde put an end to the events of the 125th anniversary of its foundation in the best possible way, with a victory based on conviction against whoever was its branch in the early years of the last century. History also counts.

2 Unai Simón, Daniel Vivian, Aitor Paredes, Yuri, Lekue, O. Sancet (Unai Gómez, min. 84), Benat Prados (Vesga, min. 76), Nico Williams (Berenguer, min. 90), Ander Herrera, Williams ( Mikel Jauregizar, min. 84) and Guruzeta 0 Oblak, Mario Hermoso, Soyuncu (Giménez, min. 45), Witsel, Marcos Llorente, Nahuel Molina (De Paul, min. 45), Samuel Lino, Koke, Saúl (Depay, min. 59), Griezmann (Correa, min. 59) and Morata (Azpilicueta, min. 66) Goals 1-0 min. 51: Guruzeta. 2-0 min. 64: Nico Williams. Referee Jesus Gil Manzano Yellow cards From Paul (min. 49)

Atlético de Madrid arrived alive at half-time in San Mamés, and that is the best that can be said about their first 45 minutes against Athletic, who managed the match at their convenience against a reluctant rival, who stretched little, without much conviction , more timid than ever and who let the Bilbao team do too much, who deployed from the midfield, pushed by the veteran Ander Herrera and the new Beñat Prados, dynamic and aggressive when it came to stealing the ball.

With these premises, Sancet enjoyed turning around to face the area, or opening up to the wings through which the Williams circulated. Athletic arrived well, but from the beginning their aim failed, despite having plenty of chances to beat Oblak, who had to stretch for the first time after five minutes to deflect Guruzeta's shot off the post after the assist. by Sancet.

Athletic maintained the intensity, and they tried to reduce the Colchoneros centre-backs by touching the ball between them, without finding a way out. The possession statistics, at the end of the first half, were more than misleading. The numbers said that Atlético had the ball 62% of the time, but Athletic was the only one that proposed. Iñaki Williams hit the post with a shot that Oblak missed; Then the goalkeeper responded to Guruzeta's close-range shot after Nico's bicycle, and before reaching the halfway point of the first period, Nico ran off to smash the ball into Oblak's body.

There was hardly any news about Griezmann or Morata. Only sometimes did Llorente appear on his side, and meanwhile, Athletic continued to accumulate opportunities, the clearest one, after a penalty from Soyuncu to Nico Williams that Sancet threw out due to the restlessness of the stands, who saw that the goal was not coming. Nico, like his brother, shot the post with Oblak beaten and Sancet finished off a combination between Guruzeta and Iñaki. Valverde tore his hair in search of an explanation; Simeone, trying to find some way for the second half.

But it was Athletic that looked for him and ended up finding him five minutes after returning from the break. After a corner, the ball reached Herrera on the edge of the area, and his assist was finished off by Guruzeta one step away from the goal. He already has eight goals in the League, and counting, because, in addition, his work is invaluable for the play of his teammates.

Rahm takes the kick-off. Basque golfer Jon Rahm takes the honorary kick before the match. The one from Barrika was not wearing Augusta's green jacket, which did not allow him to wear it in San Mamés. In exchange, he used a replica of the black t-shirt that José Ángel Iribar wore in his race. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce (Getty Images)

With the score in their favor, Athletic did not give up and the mattress game continued just as inane. Simeone had removed Molina and Soyuncu at half-time, looking for some reaction, and also replaced Griezmann and Saúl after the Bilbao goal, but they had only been on the field for a few minutes when Nico Williams created a work of art on the right wing. He opened the way when entering the area, outlined himself and launched a shot with a screw that slipped into the opponent's corner. Not even the best Oblak could stop that.

Although after the second goal, the local intensity dropped several points because it was Atlético's turn to fix their mess, Iñaki still had the opportunity to test Oblak, who avoided the third. Later, with everything against them, Simeone's men wanted to dismantle the puzzle that Athletic had created. Marcos Llorente was the one who put the most interest in the task. Unai Simón took a shot from almost no angle, in the visitor's best chance. Afterwards, San Mamés enjoyed its anniversary events, everyone was happy.

