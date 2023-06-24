Athletics | Injuries forced Belgium to react: Reetta Hurske competes against a shot putter in the high hurdles

The Belgian speeders had to withdraw, but the country badly needs points.

General athletes are competing this weekend in the European team championships in Poland, and in the team’s pursuit of points, imaginative options are resorted to if necessary. I also saw that in the Belgian team.

Belgium ran into trouble when the speed bump Anna Zagré has to miss the race weekend. of Le Soir magazine the 400 meter hurdles runner is also not coming Hanne Claes.

Because in the competition format you get one point just because the representative gets a result, Belgium has found a place for Zagré in another athletics sport, namely the shot put.

Belgium is represented in the high-speed hurdles by the country’s shot put record holder. Jolie’s Boumkwo competed in his event on Friday and will step to the starting line on Saturday to help his country get the one point available for participation.

Boumkwo also tells about it on his Instagram account in the so-called story section, where he assures that it is not a joke.

Belgium badly in need of points. The three weakest countries are relegated in the second tier, and Belgium is fourth last in points.

In the shot put, Boumkwo finished seventh with a result of 16.58, so he has already won his team with a nice ten-point pot.

First-timer Boumkwo is not in the hurdles. In the profile on the page of the race organizer, he has a record listed on the indoor tracks for the distance of 60 meters over fences. He already ran his record 13 years ago at the age of 16. Then the shorter distance was 10.23.

Representing Finland in the women’s hurdles Reetta Hurske. The runners are divided into two groups, of which Boumwko runs in the first and Hurske in the second. Points are awarded by combining the results of the two rounds.

Finland’s ranking after the opening day is ninth.