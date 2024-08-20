Athletics | Ingemar Stenmark, the alpine star of the past years, surprised in the pole vault at the World Championships for veterans

Athletics|Ingemar Stenmark participated in the World Championships in Gothenburg.

Alpine species the ruler of the past years, a Swede Ingemar Stenmark returned to World Cup-level sports on Monday. Now the sport was pole vaulting.

68-year-old Stenmark participated in the veterans’ World Championships in Gothenburg.

“It exceeded expectations,” Stenmark said after the race for Aftonbladet.

Stenmark cleared the starting height of 270 on his first attempt. 285 went on the third attempt and 300 on the second but 315 was too much. Stenmark’s record is 302.

Stenmark had discussed the pole vault before the games between the reigning Olympic champion and ME man by Armand Duplantis with. Stenmark only started pole vaulting last year.

Stenmark finished tenth in the M65 series. The competition was won by an American Wendell Beck with a score of 370.