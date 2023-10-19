Athletics | Ingebrigtsen’s brothers make wild claims about their father – “We still feel fear”

Ingebrigtsen’s running brothers make strong claims about their Gjert father, reports VG magazine.

The Norwegians Ingebrigtsen’s running brothers Jakob, Philip and Henrik accuse their father of violence and threats, says VG magazine.

According to the brothers, they grew up in the midst of fear and violence. This is what they blame Gjert– to his father.

“We grew up with a father who was very aggressive and controlling. He has used physical violence and threats in his upbringing. We still feel the discomfort and fear that has been with us since childhood,” the brothers announced in their statement, according to VG.

Gjert Ingebrigtsen, 57, tells VG magazine that his sons’ claims are unfounded. He denied his sons’ claims through his lawyer.

“I have never used violence against my children.”

Henrik, 32, Filip, 30, and Jakob, 23, Ingebritsen have all made it to the international summit. Gjert’s father was their coach until winter 2022.

Rift and the dispute in Ingebritsen’s family has been raging publicly for quite a long time. The brothers now announced that “their story” had to be told and the table cleared, so to speak.

They mentioned that the public statement about the father now hurts and affects those close to the family. The statement mentions that it also affects a person who has “meant a lot to us and our sports career”.

Last In 2008, it was reported that Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s relationship with his father had grown cold. Long before the European Championships in Munich, he asked the European Athletics Federation to ensure that he would be accommodated in a different hotel than Gjert’s father.

According to media reports, the cooperation of the other brothers with their father also ended last year.